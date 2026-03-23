Russia expresses concern over spread of Iran war to Caspian Sea

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which he expressed concern over the possible spread of the war involving Iran to the Caspian Sea.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the two officials expressed mutual concern over what they described as the dangerous expansion of the conflict, which Moscow said was sparked by Washington and Tel Aviv, toward the Caspian Sea region.



Lavrov also warned that attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr site, pose “unacceptable risks” to the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences.



Reuters