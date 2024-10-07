Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 13:52
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon
Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday as Israeli forces intensified their shelling and bombardment across multiple areas in Lebanon.
 
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that six airstrikes targeted the areas of Rweiss, Laylaki, Mrayjeh, and the vicinity of the Al-Raya Stadium in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
 
It later added that Israeli warplanes launched an intense airstrike on the Chiyah area.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Strikes

Israeli army deploys 91st Division to southern Lebanon for ground operations
Israeli army urges Lebanese evacuees to stay away until further notice amid ongoing airstrikes
