Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday as Israeli forces intensified their shelling and bombardment across multiple areas in Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that six airstrikes targeted the areas of Rweiss, Laylaki, Mrayjeh, and the vicinity of the Al-Raya Stadium in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

It later added that Israeli warplanes launched an intense airstrike on the Chiyah area.