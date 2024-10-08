Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon in joint conference with Health and Environment ministers

Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater, reaffirmed her country's strong support for Lebanon, expressing solidarity with its government, people, and national institutions, particularly the Health Ministry.



She praised the heroic efforts of health workers, highlighting Qatar's continued assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces.



In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad expressed gratitude to Qatar for its swift and generous support, which included a plane loaded with medical supplies, food, and aid materials.



He emphasized that this shipment reflects the deep ties between the two nations and is part of a series of aid flights expected to arrive in the coming days.



Environment Minister Nasser Yassin noted that the assistance received will be distributed across various regions in Lebanon in the coming days.