Hezbollah: We targeted an Israeli army unit attempting to evacuate injured personnel in Ras Naqoura

Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah: We targeted an Israeli army unit attempting to evacuate injured personnel in Ras Naqoura
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah: We targeted an Israeli army unit attempting to evacuate injured personnel in Ras Naqoura

Hezbollah announced that it targeted an Israeli army unit attempting to evacuate injured personnel in the Ras Naqoura area in South Lebanon. 

According to the statement, the attack involved a barrage of rockets, resulting in direct hits and further casualties among the Israeli forces. 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Targeted

Israeli

Army

Unit

Evacuate

Injured

Personnel

Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI Next
MP Assaad Dargham: The government must prioritize the internal Lebanese displacement crisis
Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israeli Army Radio: Target of Sunday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs strike is prominent Hezbollah member in chemical unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israeli army claims to have targeted Hezbollah depots in multiple areas, vows further action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli army spokesperson urges Lebanese to evacuate areas near Hezbollah weapons storage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

UN says safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon is 'increasingly in jeopardy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Third update: Israeli strikes on Beirut leave 22 dead, 117 wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13

Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More