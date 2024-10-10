US stresses diplomatic solution and civilian safety in Israel-Lebanon conflict

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States, Robert Wood, highlighted that a diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon along the Blue Line “is the only path” to restore calm and allow residents on both sides to safely return to their homes.



He told the Security Council on Thursday that while Israel has the right to protect its citizens from Hezbollah, it needs to minimize harm to civilians, especially those in densely populated areas.



Robert Wood said he was “deeply concerned” over reports of hundreds of Lebanese civilians killed in recent days, including children, medical workers, and an American citizen.



He urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.



“For years, and in the face of so many tragedies, the Lebanese people have generously supported refugees from other neighboring States mired in conflicts. Now many of those who welcomed refugees […] have had to leave their homes in search for safety,” he noted, urging the international community to “return that generosity.”