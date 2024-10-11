EU chief says Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable'

Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 00:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU chief says Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base &#39;not acceptable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU chief says Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable'

'EU chief Charles Michel on Friday condemned attacks on U.N. peace operations, after peacekeepers said Israeli forces fired on their headquarters in south Lebanon.

"An attack against a U.N. peace mission is not responsible, is not acceptable and that's why we call on Israel and we call on all sides to fully respect international humanitarian law," the European Council president told AFP on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Laos.

AFP

Lebanon News

EU

Chief

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Israel

War

LBCI Next
First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks, says ready for diplomatic solutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

EU Chief Borrell condemns Israel’s unjustified targeting of UNIFIL, reaffirms support for international forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Paris and Rome to request meeting of European UNIFIL contributors after Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

UNRWA chief: Many Palestinians camps in Lebanon empty after Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
11:41

US emphasizes safety for UNIFIL forces during discussion with Israel's Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Israeli army claims it fired at 'immediate threat' near UN position in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression after deadly attack on Lebanese army center

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

WHO plans to deliver large shipment of medical supplies to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel 'pushing region towards all-out war': Egypt, Iraq, Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Lebanon files complaint with the United Nation over Israeli aggression and violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli airstrike hits Karak in Zahle district for the second consecutive day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More