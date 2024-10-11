Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon

On Friday, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Aalma El-Chaeb in southern Lebanon, marking the third raid on the town in a single day.



In addition to the attacks on Aalma El-Chaeb, another airstrike targeted the outskirts of Nabatiyeh El Faouqa.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes targeted Bodai in the Baalbek District and the outskirts of Zibqin in South Lebanon.