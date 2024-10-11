News
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 04:19
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon
On Friday, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Aalma El-Chaeb in southern Lebanon, marking the third raid on the town in a single day.
In addition to the attacks on Aalma El-Chaeb, another airstrike targeted the outskirts of Nabatiyeh El Faouqa.
Additionally, Israeli airstrikes targeted Bodai in the Baalbek District and the outskirts of Zibqin in South Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Learn More