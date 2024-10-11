Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel's military reports

Lebanon News
2024-10-11 | 17:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel&#39;s military reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel's military reports

Israel's military said two drones from Lebanon were detected late on Friday following sirens that sounded in central Israel, adding that no casualties had been reported.

The military successfully intercepted one drone as both "UAVs were monitored from the moment when they crossed the Lebanese border," the army added in a statement.

However, one building in Herzliya sustained some damage, the Israeli military and police said in separate statements.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Drones

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier, trigger sonic boom over Lebanon areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli army says drones, projectiles from Lebanon cross into Israel, some intercepted

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:39

Hezbollah claims missile strike on explosives factory South of Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
World News
17:42

Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
17:27

Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Middle East News
15:21

Israel's army says sirens sound north of Tel Aviv due to 'aircraft infiltration'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
Middle East News
17:27

Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More