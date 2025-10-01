UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

Lebanon News
01-10-2025 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

Several young men confronted a UNIFIL patrol during a routine patrol on the Tuffahiyeh–Srifa road.

Lebanese Army personnel intervened to calm the situation, according to the National News Agency.


Lebanon News

patrol

confronted

Lebanese

steps

defuse

tensions

LBCI Next
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra, injuries reported
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra, injuries reported

LBCI
World News
09:55

Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor

LBCI
World News
09:34

Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

LBCI
World News
09:24

Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:34

Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Israel to demolish homes in Palestinian villages of Jerusalem attackers

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22

Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More