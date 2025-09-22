Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units

22-09-2025 | 08:49
Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units
Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units

Russia’s state news agency quoted Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, as saying that Russia and Iran will sign agreements this week to build new nuclear power units in Iran.

Eslami, who also serves as Iran’s vice president, made the remarks during a visit to Moscow.


AFP

