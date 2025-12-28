Trump says had 'productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelensky meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a productive telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Sunday ahead of a planned meeting in Florida with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.



"I just had a very good and productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia" before the planned talks with Zelensky at Trump's Florida estate at 1:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), the U.S. leader said on Truth Social.



AFP



