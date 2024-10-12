Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 08:46
High views
Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call
Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed during his call with French President Emmanuel Macron Lebanon's official position, which the Lebanese government has adopted, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the deployment of the Lebanese army on the borders in implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701.

They discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the political efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression.

Berri thanked France for its efforts to convene an international conference to support Lebanon in overcoming the humanitarian crisis resulting from the displacement of more than 1.2 million Lebanese and for ways to assist Lebanon in providing relief to them.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

France

Emmanuel Macron

Ceasefire

Resolution 1701

