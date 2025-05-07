Iran 'welcomes' end of US attacks on Yemen

07-05-2025 | 09:33
Iran &#39;welcomes&#39; end of US attacks on Yemen
Iran 'welcomes' end of US attacks on Yemen

Iran welcomes the end of U.S. attacks on Yemen, its foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced Washington would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militia.

Trump said Yemen's Houthis had agreed to stop disrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Under the agreement, neither the U.S. nor the Houthis would target the other, including U.S. vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, mediator Oman said.

Reuters 
 

