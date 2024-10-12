Iran reiterates commitment to support Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf confirmed that his visit to Lebanon aims to deliver a message from the Iranian leadership expressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support Lebanon during these challenging times.



After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he announced that he would head to Geneva, where he would deliver a message emphasizing the plight of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.



He said, "Iran is fully prepared to provide any type of assistance to the displaced and those affected by the war but under government supervision."



He added, "We will support all decisions issued by the government and the resistance in Lebanon."