Israeli airstrikes cause minor damage to Tel Chiha Hospital in Zahle

Tel Chiha Hospital announced in a statement that, due to the Israeli airstrikes targeting the area around Zahle on Saturday evening, the hospital suffered minor material damage.



The statement noted, "We thank God that there were no injuries among patients and staff."



The hospital administration reiterated its "commitment to its humanitarian mission, despite the current circumstances, and nothing will deter it from serving the people of Zahle and the Bekaa." They expressed hope that the ongoing crisis would conclude with minimal damage for everyone.