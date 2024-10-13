Lebanese Red Cross: Four paramedics injured in Srebbine airstrike

The Lebanese Red Cross said four paramedics were injured after an airstrike targeted a house in the town of Srebbine in southern Lebanon on Sunday. The paramedics were on the scene following the initial strike when the house was hit again.



The paramedics sustained bruises, with one suffering minor injuries. Both ambulances deployed to the site were also damaged, the organization said in a statement.



After being transferred to Tebnine Hospital, the paramedics underwent medical evaluations, and their condition is not considered serious.



The Red Cross noted that the teams coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) before responding to the incident.