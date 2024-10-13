Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered

Lebanon's Environment Minister Nasser Yassin expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continuous support, stating that "the kingdom has never failed to assist Lebanon over the past decades."



Speaking from Beirut's Airport, Yassin highlighted the timely arrival of the aid, emphasizing its importance in reaching those in need quickly.



"These contributions come at a crucial time to ensure they are swiftly delivered to all those who deserve them," he said.



Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, echoed Yassin's remarks, reiterating the kingdom's commitment to standing by Lebanon during its challenges.



"This aid reaffirms that we must support Lebanon in facing its difficulties and continue the journey of cooperation and mutual assistance between our two countries," Bukhari noted.



Bukhari also highlighted the transparency of the process, mentioning that the air bridge delivering aid follows the highest standards of transparency.



"There is a specialized team accompanying the process to supervise and assist, with over 350 tons of aid being delivered," he added.