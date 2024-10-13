Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered

Lebanon News
2024-10-13 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered

Lebanon's Environment Minister Nasser Yassin expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continuous support, stating that "the kingdom has never failed to assist Lebanon over the past decades." 

Speaking from Beirut's Airport, Yassin highlighted the timely arrival of the aid, emphasizing its importance in reaching those in need quickly. 

"These contributions come at a crucial time to ensure they are swiftly delivered to all those who deserve them," he said.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, echoed Yassin's remarks, reiterating the kingdom's commitment to standing by Lebanon during its challenges. 

"This aid reaffirms that we must support Lebanon in facing its difficulties and continue the journey of cooperation and mutual assistance between our two countries," Bukhari noted.

Bukhari also highlighted the transparency of the process, mentioning that the air bridge delivering aid follows the highest standards of transparency. 

"There is a specialized team accompanying the process to supervise and assist, with over 350 tons of aid being delivered," he added.

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Ambassador

Lebanon

Walid Bukhari

Tons

Aid

LBCI Next
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Saudi Ambassador Bukhari after meeting PM Mikati: Saudi aid is a continuation of the kingdom's solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi Arabia delivers 40 tons of aid to Beirut amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

Lebanon receives 40 tons of medical aid from UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

France delivers 12 tons of medical aid to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah targets Israeli military in South Lebanon and Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanon's PM condemns Netanyahu's demand for UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli airstrike near Lebanese Army vehicle in South Lebanon injures three soldiers: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Consecutive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More