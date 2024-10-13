Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Lebanon's Ambassador to Oman, Albert Samaha, announced that, under the directives of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Oman will send a plane loaded with 40 tons of medicine and humanitarian aid to Lebanon.



The shipment, set to arrive on Monday, October 14, 2024, is a gift from the Omani government to Lebanon in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression.



Samaha expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Lebanese Embassy and the Lebanese community in Oman, thanking the Sultan for this generous humanitarian gesture.



He also noted that "Oman has always stood by Lebanon during difficult times."