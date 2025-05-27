Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-05-2025 | 00:03
High views
Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it
2min
Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

A Palestinian official said on Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposal by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, only for an Israeli official to deny that the proposal was Washington's and add that no Israeli government could accept it.

Witkoff also rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted his offer for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, telling Reuters that what he had seen was "completely unacceptable" and the proposal being discussed was not the same as his.

The Palestinian official, who is close to Hamas, had told Reuters that the proposal would see the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day ceasefire and was received by Hamas through mediators.

"The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said.

It also included the release of several Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds serving lengthy prison terms.

An Israeli official dismissed the proposal, saying no responsible government could accept such an agreement and rejecting the assertion that the deal matched one proposed by Witkoff.

Reuters
