Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, at his residence Sunday afternoon, along with a delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre (KSrelief), led by Fahd Al-Osaimi.



Nasser Yassin, the caretaker Environment Minister, and Major General Mohammed Khair, Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Committee, attended the meeting.



During the meeting, Mikati expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the first plane marking the beginning of an air bridge of humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia in response to Lebanon's ongoing humanitarian crisis.



He stated, "This visit is a generous gesture, with the arrival of the first plane as part of a larger plan over the next ten days."



Mikati thanked Saudi Arabia and King Salman for their continued support, noting that further discussions will take place next week to identify urgent needs.



Ambassador Bukhari emphasized that the Saudi aid is a continuation of the kingdom's solidarity with Lebanon, rooted in the values of Arab brotherhood and Islamic principles.



He assured that Saudi Arabia would continue to assist the Lebanese people during these difficult times, highlighting that specialized teams from KSrelief would begin distributing aid in the coming hours with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.