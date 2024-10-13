Hezbollah targets Israeli military in South Lebanon and Israeli territory

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it successfully targeted an Israeli tank south of the town of Qouzah in South Lebanon with a guided missile, resulting in the tank catching fire and causing casualties among its crew.



In a separate statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket salvo directed at a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and personnel in the Zar'it barracks inside Israeli territory.



Additionally, another rocket attack was launched at an Israeli force positioned in Khallet Warda in South Lebanon.