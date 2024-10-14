Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence

The owner of the targeted building in Aitou, a village in the Zgharta District of North Lebanon, confirmed to LBCI that the individual who rented the house is from the Hijazi family and had leased it to eight families, most of whom are elderly, along with one child.



Additional information suggests that the families are from both the Faqih and Hijazi families.



It is important to note that an Israeli strike hit the residential house in the village, resulting in 22 fatalities and nine injuries, while rescue and search operations for missing persons are ongoing.