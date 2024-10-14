Jordan's King Abdullah meets Lebanon's PM Mikati, affirms efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah meets Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati, affirms efforts to halt Israel&#39;s war on Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Jordan's King Abdullah meets Lebanon's PM Mikati, affirms efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon

Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that his country is making every effort, in coordination with Arab allies and key international players, to stop Israel's war on Lebanon.

During a meeting in Amman with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Monday, King Abdullah warned of the potential expansion of Israeli aggression in Lebanon, stating that it could escalate into a broader regional war with significant consequences for all nations.

Mikati expressed his gratitude for Jordan's support, particularly its efforts to halt the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The prime minister also met with his Jordanian counterpart, who emphasized the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon News

Jordan

King Abdullah

Lebanon

PM Najib Mikati

Efforts

Israel

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29

International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli army: We killed Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander, Mohammad Kamel Naim, in Radwan force

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:02

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More