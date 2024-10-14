News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan's King Abdullah meets Lebanon's PM Mikati, affirms efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 11:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's King Abdullah meets Lebanon's PM Mikati, affirms efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon
Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that his country is making every effort, in coordination with Arab allies and key international players, to stop Israel's war on Lebanon.
During a meeting in Amman with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Monday, King Abdullah warned of the potential expansion of Israeli aggression in Lebanon, stating that it could escalate into a broader regional war with significant consequences for all nations.
Mikati expressed his gratitude for Jordan's support, particularly its efforts to halt the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
The prime minister also met with his Jordanian counterpart, who emphasized the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Jordan
King Abdullah
Lebanon
PM Najib Mikati
Efforts
Israel
War
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:21
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation
Lebanon News
12:21
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack
Lebanon News
12:18
Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel
Lebanon News
12:05
Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli army: We killed Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander, Mohammad Kamel Naim, in Radwan force
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli army: We killed Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander, Mohammad Kamel Naim, in Radwan force
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
7
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
8
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More