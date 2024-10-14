Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that his country is making every effort, in coordination with Arab allies and key international players, to stop Israel's war on Lebanon.



During a meeting in Amman with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Monday, King Abdullah warned of the potential expansion of Israeli aggression in Lebanon, stating that it could escalate into a broader regional war with significant consequences for all nations.



Mikati expressed his gratitude for Jordan's support, particularly its efforts to halt the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.



The prime minister also met with his Jordanian counterpart, who emphasized the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.