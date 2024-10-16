PM Mikati praises Lebanese religious leaders for meeting in Bkerke: National appeal is a unifying charter

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati commended the heads of Lebanese religious communities for their meeting on Wednesday at the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerke, emphasizing that this gathering embodies unity among all Lebanese during these critical times the country is facing.



Mikati stated: "I value the consensus among spiritual leaders in calling for the United Nations Security Council to convene immediately to stop the humanitarian massacre being committed against Lebanon. I also appreciate their call for strengthening trust among Lebanese citizens, working together to build a capable and just state, fortifying its institutions, and stressing the need for unity among Lebanese people to pursue their shared interests and Lebanon's national interest."



He further emphasized, "The state must firmly hold the national decision-making authority, defend its sovereignty, and safeguard the dignity of its people, asserting that it should be the sole authority over the entire Lebanese territory."





Mikati expressed his appreciation for the spiritual leaders' call on the government to rally support from Lebanon's Arab allies and international friends to help the Lebanese people rescue the country.



He described today's national appeal as a unifying document that should serve as a roadmap for the next phase.



Mikati added that it aligns with shared priorities, reaffirming the importance of upholding the Lebanese Constitution, the Taif Agreement, the state's authority, independent decision-making, and its responsibility to safeguard the nation, preserve sovereignty, and ensure its people's security, stability, and prosperity.