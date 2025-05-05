UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

The United Arab Emirates will lift its travel ban on Lebanon starting May 7, a move expected to revitalize the country's tourism sector and positively impact the broader economy.



This places responsibility on the Lebanese state to strengthen security and stability by increasing security measures in areas frequented by visitors and deploying regular patrols.



Beyond that, the decision could also pave the way for increased Emirati investment across several sectors in Lebanon, according to the country's ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Dandan.



Dandan said Emirati investors are exploring opportunities in food security, including the purchase or lease of agricultural land in Lebanon, which offers a favorable climate and fertile soil — a more accessible alternative to distant markets.



They are also considering industrial production through the establishment of factories that would export Emirati goods to European markets, taking advantage of Lebanon's strategic location on the Mediterranean.



Other areas of interest include port management and operations, particularly at the Port of Tripoli, as well as renewable energy, a sector in which the UAE is already a regional leader.



Emiratis are also looking into opportunities in artificial intelligence and data centers, drawing on Lebanese expertise in digital infrastructure.



In addition, fashion and jewelry design remain attractive sectors, with Lebanese creatives long recognized as leaders in the field.



Still, the full potential of these opportunities depends on Lebanon's ability to continue implementing essential judicial and financial reforms while preserving security — the cornerstone of any serious investor confidence.