Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal

Top Iranian and U.S. negotiators will meet again on Saturday to hammer out a new deal curbing Tehran's advancing nuclear program, while U.S. President Donald Trump signaled confidence in clinching a new pact that would block Iran's path to a nuclear bomb.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will negotiate indirectly with Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Muscat through Omani mediators, a week after a second round in Rome that both sides described as constructive.



Talks are set to start at expert-level, which will begin drawing up a framework for a potential nuclear deal, ahead of an indirect meeting between the lead negotiators.



Trump, in an interview with Time magazine published on Friday, said "I think we're going to make a deal with Iran," but he repeated a threat of military action against Iran if diplomacy fails.



Reuters