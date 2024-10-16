News
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson, announced on X that the Israeli Air Force had conducted an airstrike in Qana, southern Lebanon, assassinating Jalal Mustafa Hariri, the commander of Hezbollah's Qana sector.
Adraee claimed: "A fighter jet of the Israeli army targeted the Qana area in southern Lebanon, killing Jalal Mustafa Hariri, the Hezbollah commander of the Qana sector."
He added: "Hariri was responsible for planning and executing multiple operations against Israel's home front, originating from the Qana area. Alongside him, two other senior Hezbollah operatives were killed – the artillery chief and the anti-tank missile commander for Hezbollah in the Qana sector."
Adraee stated that "these strikes are part of a series of ongoing operations against Hezbollah. The Israeli army will continue its efforts to thwart any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Assassination
Hezbollah
Commander
Qana
Airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Lebanon News
01:04
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Middle East News
13:39
Lebanon News
13:21
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
13:00
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanon News
08:17
Middle East News
12:12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
World News
16:32
World News
10:41
Lebanon News
23:29
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanon News
23:51
Lebanon News
04:13
Middle East News
04:58
Lebanon News
02:03
