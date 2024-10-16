Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson, announced on X that the Israeli Air Force had conducted an airstrike in Qana, southern Lebanon, assassinating Jalal Mustafa Hariri, the commander of Hezbollah's Qana sector.



Adraee claimed: "A fighter jet of the Israeli army targeted the Qana area in southern Lebanon, killing Jalal Mustafa Hariri, the Hezbollah commander of the Qana sector."



He added: "Hariri was responsible for planning and executing multiple operations against Israel's home front, originating from the Qana area. Alongside him, two other senior Hezbollah operatives were killed – the artillery chief and the anti-tank missile commander for Hezbollah in the Qana sector."



Adraee stated that "these strikes are part of a series of ongoing operations against Hezbollah. The Israeli army will continue its efforts to thwart any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."



