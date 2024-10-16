2,367 killed and 11,088 injured in Lebanon by Israeli aggression since start of war: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that Tuesday's Israeli airstrikes on many regions of Lebanon killed 17 people and injured 182 others.



In South Lebanon, the ministry reported that three people were killed and 92 others were injured.



In Nabatieh, nine people were killed, and 49 others were wounded.



In Bekaa, five people were killed, and 26 others were injured.



However, in Baalbek-Hermel, 15 people were injured.



The overall death toll since the start of the aggression now stands at 2,367 killed, with 11,088 injured.