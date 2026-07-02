Lebanon’s Kataeb leader, Syrian FM call for new chapter in bilateral relations

Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 08:22
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Lebanon’s Kataeb leader, Syrian FM call for new chapter in bilateral relations
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Lebanon’s Kataeb leader, Syrian FM call for new chapter in bilateral relations

Leader of Lebanon’s Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, received Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, saying that the “new Syria” represents an opportunity to open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Gemayel said, “We hope to achieve political independence and economic exchange. We should cooperate in a way that serves the best interests of Lebanon and Syria, and Shaibani’s visit is a positive gesture.”

For his part, Shaibani said from the Kataeb headquarters that “the new Syria views Lebanon as a partner, and if there is any issue, we discuss it together.”

He stressed that the meeting did not address any initiative related to Hezbollah’s weapons and expressed Damascus’ appreciation for “the efforts being made by the Lebanese state.”

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