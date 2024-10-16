White House expresses opposition to daily Israeli strikes in Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 12:48
High views
White House expresses opposition to daily Israeli strikes in Beirut
0min
White House expresses opposition to daily Israeli strikes in Beirut

The White House stated on Wednesday that the United States has informed Israel of its opposition to the near-daily strikes in densely populated areas of Beirut, emphasizing the need for operations that do not threaten civilian lives.

These comments came from spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily press briefing as Israeli strikes continued in Beirut.

Additionally, the U.S. State Department expressed its opposition to the Israeli strikes on Tuesday.

Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
