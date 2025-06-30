Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources

Spanish authorities on Monday detained former top Socialist Party official Santos Cerdan in a corruption case, marking a new blow to left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, judicial sources said.



Former transport minister Jose Luis Abalos has also been implicated in the investigation into kickbacks for public contracts. The sources said a Supreme Court judge ordered the detention of Cerdan, who has quit as the ruling party's organization secretary, as there was a "risk" he might try to flee or destroy evidence.



AFP