A U.N. official on Wednesday mourned Lebanese members of a relief team who died in a "devastating" Israeli strike on the southern city of Nabatieh that killed 16 people, according to authorities.



"This morning, a devastating attack claimed the lives of yet more civilians and local authorities working to provide relief," said the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, adding that he mourns four "members of a relief team with whom the U.N. and humanitarian partners have been working for more than a year."



AFP