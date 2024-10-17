Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Borj El Chmali in South Lebanon to evacuate

The Israeli army has issued an urgent warning to residents of Borj El Chmali located in the Tyre District of the South Governorate of Lebanon, specifically those in designated buildings outlined on a map shared by the authorities.



Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted the warning on X, claiming: "You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, which the army will be targeting shortly."



Adraee stated: "For your safety and your families' safety, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding structures immediately and move at least 500 meters away."