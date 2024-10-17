MP Hassan Fadlallah says Israeli army has not taken control of any village in southern Lebanon

Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah affirmed that the Israeli army has not captured any villages in southern Lebanon to date.



Speaking to reporters from the Parliament, he noted that Hezbollah's leadership is coordinating closely with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri regarding efforts to achieve a ceasefire.



In this context, Fadlallah praised the initiatives aimed at halting hostilities, emphasizing that the resistance will continue to thwart Israeli plans.



On another note, he refrained from confirming or denying reports about Hezbollah capturing Israeli soldiers, clarifying that any developments would be officially announced.