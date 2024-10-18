Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 03:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for comments suggesting that Tehran is ready to negotiate with France on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“We are surprised by this position, which constitutes blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon,” Mikati said. 

“We had already informed the Iranian foreign minister and the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly during their recent visits to Lebanon of the need to understand Lebanon’s situation, especially as the country faces unprecedented Israeli aggression,” he stated.

Mikati emphasized that Lebanon is working with its allies, including France, to pressure Israel to stop the ongoing hostilities.

“The Lebanese government is responsible for handling negotiations regarding the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and it is expected that everyone supports this approach, rather than seeking to impose new forms of guardianship, which are rejected on all national and sovereign grounds,” he added.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

Resolution 1701

Iran

Tehran

LBCI Next
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Iranian TV airs footage of Quds Force commander at memorial for leader killed in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Geagea: PM Mikati's response offers a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state is beginning to assume responsibilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

UNIFIL vows to stay in Lebanon despite several 'deliberate' Israeli attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14

Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beit Chama, Baalbek District

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More