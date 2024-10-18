Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for comments suggesting that Tehran is ready to negotiate with France on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



“We are surprised by this position, which constitutes blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon,” Mikati said.



“We had already informed the Iranian foreign minister and the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly during their recent visits to Lebanon of the need to understand Lebanon’s situation, especially as the country faces unprecedented Israeli aggression,” he stated.



Mikati emphasized that Lebanon is working with its allies, including France, to pressure Israel to stop the ongoing hostilities.



“The Lebanese government is responsible for handling negotiations regarding the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and it is expected that everyone supports this approach, rather than seeking to impose new forms of guardianship, which are rejected on all national and sovereign grounds,” he added.