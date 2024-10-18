UNIFIL vows to stay in Lebanon despite several 'deliberate' Israeli attacks

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 05:44
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UNIFIL vows to stay in Lebanon despite several 'deliberate' Israeli attacks
0min
UNIFIL vows to stay in Lebanon despite several 'deliberate' Israeli attacks

A United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping mission spokesperson on Friday said that the 10,000-strong mission would remain in Lebanon despite several direct attacks by Israeli forces in recent days, which he described as deliberate.

"We need to stay, they asked us to move," said UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti by video link from Beirut.

"The devastation and destruction of many villages along the Blue Line, and even beyond, is shocking," he said, referring to a UN-mapped line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Asked about the downing of a drone near its ship off the Lebanese coast on Thursday, he said: "The drone was coming from the south but circling the ship and getting very, very close, a few meters away from the ship."


Reuters

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Israeli

Attacks

