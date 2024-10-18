FM Bou Habib calls for international support during meetings with Canadian and French Ambassadors and UN Special Coordinator

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 11:33
High views
LBCI
FM Bou Habib calls for international support during meetings with Canadian and French Ambassadors and UN Special Coordinator
2min
FM Bou Habib calls for international support during meetings with Canadian and French Ambassadors and UN Special Coordinator

Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, emphasized that the continuation of Israel's policy of atrocities will not resolve issues but will instead lead to increased extremism.  

During a meeting with Canadian Ambassador Stéphanie MacLellan, Bou Habib expressed hope that Canada would continue to pressure Israel to cease its aggression against Lebanon.  

Regarding the issue of Syrian displacement to Lebanon, Bou Habib noted that the recent return of approximately 350,000 displaced individuals to Syria demonstrates that their displacement is economic rather than security-related. 

He asserted that Lebanon has been justified in its calls for the return of Syrian refugees to safe areas in their country and for assisting them within Syria rather than in Lebanon.  

Bou Habib also met with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the latest developments concerning Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon. 

They addressed the continuous violation of Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea, and air, as well as Israel's indiscriminate bombings of cities and villages, targeting unarmed civilians, Lebanese Army facilities, and humanitarian aid and rescue teams.  

Bou Habib reiterated his request for the United Nations and the Security Council to intensify pressure on Israel to compel it to halt its aggression, withdraw immediately from all Lebanese territories, and implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.  

Bou Habib also discussed with French Ambassador Hervé Magro the preparations for the upcoming international conference to support the Lebanese people and Lebanon's sovereignty, scheduled in Paris on October 24, 2024. 

They also touched on ongoing French efforts to stop Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to put an end to Israel's attacks on UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon.

