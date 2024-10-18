Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 15:13
High views
Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain
Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain

Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, stated that the Lebanese government has reached out to the international community to prevent public facilities from becoming direct targets of Israeli attacks. "However, we remain concerned," he added.  

In an interview with LBCI, Hamie remarked, "When someone bombs residential buildings, municipalities, and U.N. aid, isn't that a threat to public infrastructure?"  

He acknowledged the ongoing concern about public facilities but stressed that the government is actively working through diplomatic channels to shield these facilities as much as possible. 

"We have received reassurances from some countries," he noted.  

Hamie affirmed that critical public facilities, such as Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, as well as the ports of Tripoli, Beirut, and Sidon, along with all land border crossings, operate under Lebanese laws and regulations.  

The minister emphasized that the Lebanese government guarantees that these facilities, especially the airport, are not used for transporting weapons or military activities.  

He stressed that Beirut's airport belongs to the Lebanese people, stating, "It is not the property of any party, sect, or region; it belongs to the nation."  

Addressing the Masnaa border crossing, Hamie said, "We are waiting for a decision or security assistance to repair and restore the Masnaa route to ensure the safety of the maintenance team."

Lebanon News

Ali Hamie

Lebanon

Infrastructure

LBCI

Israel

Attacks

Public Facilities

Airport

Ports

