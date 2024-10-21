Israeli strikes kill four rescuers in Lebanon, health ministry condemns attacks on medical teams

2024-10-21 | 11:17
Israeli strikes kill four rescuers in Lebanon, health ministry condemns attacks on medical teams
0min
Israeli strikes kill four rescuers in Lebanon, health ministry condemns attacks on medical teams

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement Monday that "Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours" killed four and injured several rescuers.

In the statement, the ministry detailed the death of a paramedic from the Islamic Risala Scout Association in Babliyeh, in the Sidon District.

Another paramedic from the Islamic Health Organization was also killed, while three others were injured in Bir El Sanasel.

In addition, two other rescuers from the Islamic Health Organization were killed, and two others were injured in Kherbet Selem and Deir El Zahrani.

The Ministry of Public Health further condemned the persistence of Israeli forces in disregarding international laws by targeting medical and health teams. 

It reiterated its appeal to the international community and visiting diplomatic figures in Lebanon to work on stopping this "horrific and prolonged series of war crimes."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Israel

Airstrikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
