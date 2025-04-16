Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said during the launch of the Beirut airport road rehabilitation project that “our efforts to upgrade the airport would be incomplete without improving the road that leads to it—one that reflects the value of the entire nation.”



To fast-track the project, Rasamny stressed the need to strengthen public-private cooperation and noted ongoing work to establish a regulatory authority for civil aviation and all revenue-generating ports.



He added, “We made the decision within 60 days, and we hope to complete the project within the next two to three months.”