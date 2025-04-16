Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

16-04-2025 | 05:09
Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran's enrichment of uranium as part of its nuclear program was "non-negotiable" after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called for a halt.

"Iran's enrichment is a real, accepted matter. We are ready to build confidence in response to possible concerns, but the enrichment issue is non-negotiable," Araghchi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

AFP

