Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership

The Lebanese Cabinet has approved a series of new appointments to the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) and the state-run telecommunications provider Ogero.



Ghassan Khairallah was named Secretary-General of the CDR, while Youssef Karam and Ibrahim Chahrour were appointed as Vice Presidents. Ziad Nasr was designated as the Government Commissioner to the CDR. Non-resident members appointed include Houssam Itani, Georgio Kallas, and Firas Abou Diab.



In a separate decision, the Cabinet appointed Judge Ahmad Oweidat as the new Director-General of Ogero.