Israel says will conduct more strikes in Beirut and across Lebanon in 'coming hours'

The Israeli military said on Monday it will carry out more strikes targeting Hezbollah and its financial network in Beirut and throughout Lebanon.



"Even in the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut in Dahiyeh," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing, referring to the southern Beirut Hezbollah stronghold that has been pounded by Israeli strikes in recent weeks.



AFP