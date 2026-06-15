Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the country's forces would remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria "for as long as necessary," hours after a deal was announced between Iran and the U.S. to end the Middle East war.



"We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference. "And I want to make it clear: we will remain in these security zones for as long as necessary to protect our country."



AFP