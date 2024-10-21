News
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's suburbs after evacuation warnings for five areas
Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 15:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's suburbs after evacuation warnings for five areas
The Israeli army conducted several airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs late Monday, following earlier evacuation warnings for five areas: Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath.
Loud explosions were reported across the southern suburbs of Beirut, as Israel strikes the area.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
