Pope Leo says Israeli strikes on Qatar create 'very serious' situation

Pope Leo, who typically refrains from speaking off the cuff, expressed unusually forceful concern on Tuesday about the consequences of Israel's strike in Qatar.



"There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar," the pontiff told journalists outside his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.



"The entire situation is very serious," Leo said. "We do not know how things will go. It is really serious."







Reuters