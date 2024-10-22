Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated

The Director General of the Health Ministry, Fadi Sanan, emphasized that "the healthcare sector is far removed from any non-medical activities," urging the international community to "take action and pressure for the protection of this sector from the genocide being waged by the enemy against Lebanon."



Speaking from Rafic Hariri University Hospital, Sanan called on the global community to stop Israel's attacks on the healthcare system.



Meanwhile, the Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital, Jihad Saadeh, announced that the hospital had been struck by shrapnel, noting that "we are operating at full capacity despite the damages, and we are unsure if we were directly targeted."



Saadeh confirmed that "the hospital will not be evacuated," stressing that "the damage inflicted on the hospital is severe and must be repaired as soon as possible. We are working under extreme pressure but will continue operating."