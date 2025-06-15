EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict

EU foreign ministers will meet Tuesday for an emergency meeting on the Iran-Israel conflict, and "possible next steps" to bring about de-escalation, an official for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.



"In light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has convened a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers via video link for Tuesday," said the official in her office on Sunday.



AFP