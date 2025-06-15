News
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
World News
15-06-2025 | 15:32
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
EU foreign ministers will meet Tuesday for an emergency meeting on the Iran-Israel conflict, and "possible next steps" to bring about de-escalation, an official for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.
"In light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has convened a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers via video link for Tuesday," said the official in her office on Sunday.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
EU
Iran
Israel
Conflict
Kaja Kallas
