Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-22
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression
0min
Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression

During a visit to the targeted site in Jnah, Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan affirmed that "the resistance will remain steadfast and resilient in the face of Israeli aggression." 

He condemned the Israeli attacks, labeling them as criminal, and emphasized that "the enemy will not be allowed to achieve its objectives through such brutal actions."

Hassan also highlighted that the resistance will only grow stronger in response to the aggression. 

Referring to the recent Israeli attack on Sahel General Hospital, he clarified that the hospital has no ties to military activities, pointing out that Israel is targeting civilian infrastructure indiscriminately across Lebanon. 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

MP

Hussein Hajj Hassan

Israeli

Aggression

