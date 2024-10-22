Death toll rises to 2,546 as Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon continue, says health ministry

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has risen to 2,546, with 11,862 injured since the start of the conflict.



The ministry also confirmed that on Monday, October 21, 2024, 63 people were killed and 234 injured.



In South Lebanon, 24 people were killed and 85 injured, while in Nabatieh, three were killed and 21 wounded. The Bekaa region saw seven fatalities and five injuries.



In Baalbek-Hermel, 11 people were killed and 63 injured, and in Mount Lebanon, 18 were killed and 60 injured.